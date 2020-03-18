Commissioner Rob Manfred Jr. conducted a conference call Monday with the 30 clubs of Major League Baseball.
Following Sunday night’s newly updated recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention restricting events of more than 50 people for the next eight weeks, the opening of the 2020 regular season will be pushed back in accordance with that guidance.
Opening day, which was originally scheduled for Thursday, March 26, had already been postponed for two weeks as of March 12.
“We’re not going to announce an alternate opening day at this point,” Manfred said in an interview following the conference call. “We’re going to have to see how things develop.”
MLB will keep fans updated on decisions regarding plans for the 2020 schedule in the days and weeks ahead. The clubs remain committed to playing as many games as possible when the season begins.
