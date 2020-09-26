ATLANTA — FOX Sports Southeast’s extensive coverage of the NL East champion Atlanta Braves will continue into October for the third consecutive year with flagship show “Braves LIVE.”
“Braves LIVE Postseason Edition” will air immediately following every game of the Braves’ postseason schedule.
“Braves LIVE” will also stream live on the FOX Sports GO app. In addition, the network’s social media platforms — Twitter, Instagram and Facebook — will have extensive real-time content and analysis from FOX Sports Southeast broadcasters throughout the team’s postseason campaign.
MLB’s postseason format has expanded for the 2020 season with 16 teams (eight American League and eight National League) qualifying for the postseason.
The field will consist of the three division winners from each league, the second-place teams from each division and the next two teams per league with the best record.
The Braves beat the Marlins 11-1 on Tuesday night to win the National League’s East division, Atlanta’s 20th division championship in franchise history. The 20 division titles are the most in major league history, one more than the New York Yankees.
The Braves also clinched their 26th postseason berth and third straight.
The Braves won a major league-record 14 consecutive division titles from 1991-2005, with the first three coming as NL West champs before moving into the NL East in the strike-shortened 1994 season. They also won the West in 1969 and 1982, and the East in 2013 and the last two seasons.
By winning the division, the Braves are guaranteed to be either the No. 2 or No. 3 seed in the National League playoffs. The Dodgers have clinched the NL West and the No. 1 seed.
The Braves will host a best-of-three wild card round at Truist Park beginning Wednesday, Sept. 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.