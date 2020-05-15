Starting Monday, the Old Mill Park track in Boaz will be open Monday through Saturday from 5 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. to walkers and runners with limited occupancy.The park will be closed on Sundays.
Everyone in the park must adhere to COVID-19 guidelines. Any persons not from the same household are required to maintain a 6-foot distance at all times. The playground and splash pad will remain closed. Bathrooms will be available with restricted access to allow employees the opportunity to disinfect after each person.
The Boaz Parks and Recreation Department encourages persons to wear masks and bring their own hand sanitizer. Any groups not following the guidelines will be asked to leave.
