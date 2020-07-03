Minor League Baseball announced Tuesday the cancelation of the 2020 season.
It’s the first time the Minor League season has been canceled since the Minor Leagues were founded on Sept. 5, 1901.
Alabama has three teams in the Minors — Rocket City Trash Pandas in Madison, Montgomery Biscuits and Birmingham Barons.
