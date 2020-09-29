ATLANTA — The Braves’ powerful offense will be matched against the Reds’ strong starting rotation when the National League Wild Card Series begins at Truist Park on Wednesday.
Paced by top NL most valuable player award candidate Freddie Freeman, the Braves won their third consecutive NL East title this year. Top NL Cy Young Award candidate Trevor Bauer helped the Reds win 11 of their last 14 games to secure a Wild Card berth.
The schedule is:
Game one, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 11 a.m., ESPN
Game two, Thursday, Oct. 1, time to be announced, ESPN or TBS
Game three (if necessary), Friday, Oct. 2, time to be announced, ESPN or TBS
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.