After completing a review of the first 20 days of the proposed 2020 private angler red snapper season, the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources anticipates the quota for the private angler red snapper season will be met on Friday, July 3. Therefore, Alabama waters will close to private angler and state-licensed charter red snapper fishing effective at 11:59 p.m. on Friday.
As of June 22, landing estimates show that anglers from private and state-licensed charter vessels have landed approximately 842,000 pounds of the 1.1 million-pound Alabama red snapper quota.
“Other than the weekend of Tropical Storm Cristobal, we have had great weather in coastal Alabama, which provided almost ideal fishing conditions,” said Scott Bannon, director of ADCNR’s Marine Resources Division.
“We develop the season dates based on historical weather information and fishing effort, both of which can be unpredictable once the season begins. The number of vessel trips during the past two seasons averaged 527 trips per day. So far during the 2020 season, the average has been 822 vessel trips per day. When there are more people fishing we reach the quota sooner.”
Detailed red snapper landing information from the 2018-20 seasons is available atoutdooralabama.com/2020-red-snapper-landings-summary.
