In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources is making the following temporary changes to its business operations for the safety of our employees and the general public. The changes are in effect until April 6.
Alabama State Parks and associated facilities remain open, with the exception of cave tours at Rickwood and Cathedral Caverns state parks. Some dining operations will be modified to limit close contact of guests. Park visitors are encouraged to follow all current hand washing and social distancing guidelines.
For updates, please follow Alabama State Parks on social media. A social media directory is available at www.alapark.com/social-media-directory.
State public fishing lakes remain open.
ADCNR shooting and archery ranges remain open.
ADCNR wildlife management areas and special opportunity areas remain open.
ADCNR’s state and district offices are closed to the public, with the exception of the Marine Resources Division offices in Gulf Shores and Dauphin Island. Those offices will be open for commercial license sales only on Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
ADCNR law enforcement offices are closed to the public, but remain staffed to answer questions by phone. Contact information is available at outdooralabama.com. To report hunting or fishing violations, call 800-272-GAME.
Conservation enforcement officers will continue to patrol state land and waterways and render aid to the public.
Forever Wild tracts remain open for hiking, horseback riding, mountain biking, paddling and hunting — as permitted.
5 Rivers Delta Resources Center facilities are closed, but the grounds remain open to the public during regular business hours for trail use and kayak launching.
Hunting and fishing licenses are still available online at outdooralabama.com, through the Outdoor AL mobile app or at various license agents located throughout the state.
Due to the evolving nature of the pandemic, ADCNR recommends calling individual state parks and other facilities if you have questions about reservations or operational hours. Contact information can be found at outdooralabama.com.
