SANDUSKY, Ohio – Two big-water small mouth tournaments in a month, two championship trophies for Justin Lucas. Powered by a limit of 19 pounds, 10 ounces of Lake Erie small mouth, Lucas claimed the champion’s trophy and $160,000 payday Friday, Aug. 14 at the final FLW Pro Circuit Super Tournament of the season, out of Sandusky, Ohio. Lucas finished the four-day event with 79-2 to eke out a 1-ounce win over Jacob Wheeler (79-1). MLF pro Josh Bertrand (74-6) and FLW pro Scott Dobson (73-12) finished third and fourth.
“Some bigger fish showed back up today that I had been waiting on,” Lucas admitted. “Man, I knew it was going to be really close (at weigh-in). Wheeler told me he had 17 pounds, but he’s a little bit of a sandbagger. I thought it was a tie (when Wheeler’s weight was announced), I was sitting there deflated. I’m a little at a loss for words.”
Lucas fished a Berkley PowerBait MaxScent Flat Worm on Lake Erie on the final day, as he had done the previous three days. Instead of gambling on the long run to Lake St. Clair that several anglers in the Top 50 made, the Phoenix pro bet on his ability to locate new, productive spots on Erie (a fishery he’s only competed on once previously).
“I was out from 6 a.m. to almost 9 every day (in practice),” Lucas said. “I don’t think I’m the greatest smallmouth fisherman, but I feel like if I put in the practice, I can be in contention in these tournaments. I was out fromm 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day in practice, and that’s just the kind of work you have to do when you don’t know a body of water. I didn’t have a single waypoint when I got here, I just told myself, ‘Okay, let’s just figure it out and make it work.’”
The win is Lucas’ sixth under the FLW flag: He started his career with a win as a co-angler in a 2006 FLW Series event on Lake Shasta in California and collected five wins as a co-angler in three years.
“To be back here and win like this, it’s just really cool,” Lucas said. “I came here in 2013, qualified for the Elite Series. To be back and to win here is really cool. I’ve never won an FLW Tour.”
Lucas’ win comes almost exactly a month after his win at Stage Five of the 2020 Bass Pro Tour at Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.