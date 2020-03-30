The Alabama chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation recently allocated $167,685 in Hunting Heritage Super Funds for wild turkey projects in Alabama.
Of that total, $76,770 was donated to the Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries Division of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources to fund projects including wildlife habitat management and the publication of the annual wild turkey report, “Full Fans & Sharp Spurs.”
Approximately $91,000 was approved for other projects statewide, including funding to improve wild turkey habitat on public lands, as well as to help launch outdoor education programs in schools. This funding supports the enhancement of turkey habitat, increases access opportunities, funds educational programs and is an excellent fit for the NWTF “Save the Habitat, Save the Hunt” initiative.
Most of the WFF dollars will be used on wildlife management areas throughout the state to support habitat management and other wild turkey programs.
WFF is primarily funded by money generated through the sale of hunting and fishing licenses. That money is then matched nearly three to one by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
