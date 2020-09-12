BIRMINGHAM — The excitement of sportfishing is returning to Alabama, and bass fishing enthusiasts who want to learn from the world’s best anglers can register as marshals for the Bassmaster Elite at Lake Guntersville Sept. 30-Oct. 3 in Scottsboro.
As part of ongoing precautions against the spread of COVID-19, marshals, athletes and staff will participate in daily health screenings via the CrewMinders safety check platform and are asked to adhere to local guidelines on face coverings.
The marshal program, created by BASS in 2009 as a way to attract observers who would ride along with the pros, allows people to spend two to three days on the water with some of the best professional anglers in the sport.
Marshals are not allowed to fish, but they are encouraged to take photos, send blog posts to Bassmaster.com and serve as an extra set of eyes for BASS tournament officials, making sure all rules are observed.
Additionally, marshals operate the digital BASSTrakk scoring system that enables fans to follow their favorite anglers in real time.
Marshal spots are available for $99 per tournament. As part of the experience, marshals will receive official Bassmaster marshal apparel and products from tournament sponsors.
Every marshal is guaranteed to be on the water for the first two competition days.
As the Elite Series field is cut throughout the weekend leading up to championship Saturday in Scottsboro, marshals are chosen for additional competition days based on how early they register for the event as well as their video, blogging and photography in the preliminary rounds.
Registration is available at Bassmaster.com or by phone at 877-BASS-USA.
