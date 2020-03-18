FYFFE — Class 2A, No. 5 Fyffe shut out DeKalb County rival Crossville 6-0 in varsity baseball action March 12.
Ike Rowell batted 2-for-4 with a pair of triples and one RBI to lead Fyffe at the plate.
Will Stephens finished 1-for-2 with a double and two runs, and Tanner Cowart closed 1-for-2 with a double, one run and three RBIs.
Koby Harris was 1-for-3 with one run and one RBI, and Brody Dalton went 1-for-4 with a run. Parker Godwin scored a run.
Three Red Devil pitchers — Cowart, Rowell and Harris — combined to limit CHS to two hits.
Starting and winning pitcher Cowart allowed both hits and struck out four. Rowell fanned five and walked one in his relief stint, and Harris struck out three in his relief appearance.
Harley Hicks and Quentin Chapman each singled for the Lions.
