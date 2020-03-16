Gracyn Spicer, Elaina Collins and A.C. Strange all belted homers in the fourth inning March 12, propelling the Albertville varsity softball team to an 11-0 five-inning whipping of archrival Boaz at Sheldon Elmore Park.
The Aggies (13-3-1) exploded for 10 runs in the bottom of the fourth.
Spicer’s three-run shot to center field extended Albertville’s advantage to 4-0. Strange followed with a solo blast to center. Collins slugged a three-run shot to left field, giving the Aggies an 8-0 cushion.
Spicer batted 2-for-2 with two runs and four RBIs, and Strange closed 2-for-3 with a run and one RBI.
Jordan Needham finished 1-for-2 with a double, two runs and one RBI. Jenna Shedd closed 1-for-4 with a run, and Avery Dickerson and McKenna Ponder both scored two runs. Graci Gilliland contributed an RBI.
Dickerson picked up the win in the circle by tossing a two-hit shutout. She struck out five.
Gracie Duncan and Emmorie Burke both singled for the Pirates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.