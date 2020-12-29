Behind a big second quarter and a pair of 17-point performances, the Fyffe Red Devils rolled past Decatur Heritage 62-35 Monday night on the first day of the Don Webb Invitational.
Parker Godwin and Micah Johnson each netted 17 for the Red Devils in the win, while Godwin also helped setup his teammates for easy basket by dishing out a game-high nine assists in the win. Xavier Works added nine for Fyffe, while Brody Dalton chipped in with eight.
With the win Fyffe improves to 8-3 on the season.
"We played a solid game on both ends of the floor," Fyffe coach Martin Thrash said. "We shared the ball well, our effort was great."
The Devils jumped out to a narrow 14-10 lead after one, then pulled away in the second quarter, outscoring Heritage 22-5 to take a 36-15 lead into the break.
Decatur Heritage were led by Clay Smith's 13 points, while Brayden Kyle added 10 in the loss.
Fyffe will take on Arab today (Tuesday) in the second round at 4:30 p.m.
