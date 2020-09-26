GERALDINE - Saks came into Coolidge-Isbell Field Friday and handed Geraldine a 46-14 loss, the second straight for the Bulldogs after opening the season with three straight wins.
Caleb Hall scored two touchdowns for Geraldine while rushing for 137 yards on 22 carries. Quarterback Bo Harper completed five of 10 passes for 27 yards. Three of those completions were to Hall for 21 yards.
Cody Satterfield led the Bulldog defense with six tackles.
Geraldine returns to region play Friday, hosting Brindlee Mountain for homecoming.
