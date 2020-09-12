Geraldine senior cross country standout Collin Mayfield delivered a top-10 finish while competing against runners from larger classification schools in the Aug. 29 Black and Gold Classic at John R. Esslinger Trail of Champions in Scottsboro.
Mayfield placed seventh with a time of 16:18.06. Four runners from Class 7A Huntsville and two from 6A Scottsboro finished ahead of him. The field featured 104 competitors.
Mayfield is the defending Class 3A state champion. He clocked a time of 16:16.50 in last November’s event.
“Our next race is a big one,” Geraldine head coach Robin Bynum said.
“On Sept. 19, we will be running the Southern Showcase in Huntsville. I’m looking for a much faster time from all of my runners.”
