Networks Academy in Albertville has set the times for its Nov. 14 evaluations for its travel/club volleyball teams.
The 11-and-under and 12-and-under evaluations will be from 9-10:30 a.m., followed by the and 13-and-under and 14-and-under girls from 10:30-noon. The 15-and-under evaluations will be from noon-1.
Players can register the day of evaluations.
Cost will be $375 to play, with a $100 deposit due by Dec. 5. The rest will be due in February before tournaments begin. Dates for ages are:
15-and-under division: Players who were born on or after July 1, 2005
14-and-under division: Players who were born on or after July 1, 2006
13-and-under division: Players who were born on or after July 1, 2007
12-and-under division: Players who were born on or after July 1, 2008
11-and-under division: Players who were born on or after July 1, 2009.
