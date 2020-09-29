SARDIS CITY — Southside scored on its first seven drives and controlled the game from start to finish in a 49-7 win over Sardis on Sept. 25 at Sardis Stadium.
The two county rivals met for the third straight season, and the 6A Panthers avenged last year’s 33-31 loss to the 5A Lions.
The Lions’ opening drive of the game lasted over six minutes and took 12 plays, but Sardis couldn’t convert a fourth-and-8 from the Southside 31-yard line.
Panther quarterback Michael Rich Jr. completed 10 of his 12 passes for 285 yards and four touchdowns, including a 13-yard strike to Aulden Battles on Southside’s opening drive of the game. The Panthers converted a fourth-and-3 two plays prior, and a 29-yard pass from Rich to Hayden Robertson set up the touchdown pass.
After a three-and-out from the Lions (0-5), Rich connected with Battles again on the first play of the ensuing drive for a 73-yard score, extending the lead to 14-0 on the first play of the second quarter.
Another three-and-out led to Rich’s third touchdown pass of the half — again on the first play of the drive — as he hit Cody Roberts for a 45-yard score.
The Lions mustered only 28 yards of offense in the first half, and the Panthers took advantage offensively and built a 35-0 halftime lead.
Carnel Davis scored from 12 yards out with 5:46 remaining in the first half, and Rich hit Hayden Fry for an 11-yard touchdown with 10 seconds left in the quarter.
Southside (4-2) scored on its first two drives of the second half on a pair of 1-yard touchdown runs from Tyler Green. The first touchdown of the half was set up by a 56-yard completion from Rich to Roberts, and the second score came after a 14-yard toss from Rich to Jake Givens moved the ball into the red zone.
Sardis scored its lone touchdown of the evening on a 46-yard scamper by Peyton Wehrwein with 2:52 left in the third quarter.
Battles caught three passes for 91 yards and two touchdowns for the Panthers, while Roberts snagged two passes for 111 yards and a score. Fry hauled in three catches for 50 yards and a touchdown, and Davis rushed for 47 yards on seven carries and a touchdown in the first half. Green carried the ball 21 times for 84 yards and two touchdowns.
Wehrwein had 46 yards and a touchdown on four carries for the Lions.
Sardis hosts fifth-ranked Guntersville in a 5A, Region 7 game Friday night at 7.
