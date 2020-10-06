RAINBOW CITY — Westbrook Christian remained undefeated on the season with a 44-13 victory over West End in a Class 2A, Region 6 matchup Oct. 2.
For the Warriors (6-0, 4-0), Ryan Scott rushed for 155 yards and two touchdowns, while KarMichael Cattling ran 10 times for 46 yards and two touchdowns.
Will Noles passed for a touchdown and also contributed an 18-yard TD run. Presley White caught a 38-yard touchdown.
Defensively for the Warriors, Caiden Wyatt, Carson Wiggins and Micaiah Myers each had an interception, with Wiggins returning his for a touchdown.
For the Patriots (4-3, 1-3), Trevor Willett and Hunter Tucker each made seven tackles, followed by Jake Edwards and Isaiah Roberson with six each and Malachi Whisenant with five.
Whisenant also recovered a fumble while Jay Glover grabbed an interception.
West End travels to Sand Rock for a Region 6 game this week. Thursday night’s kickoff is set for 7.
