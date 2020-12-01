GERALDINE — The Fyffe varsity boys basketball team wrapped up play in the Liberty Bank Thanksgiving Shootout by rolling past Sardis 55-32 on Nov. 25 at Nix Gymnasium.
The Red Devils (3-1) led 15-6 after a quarter and stretched it to 33-11 at the half. They enjoyed a 45-20 advantage at the final rest stop.
Fyffe’s Micah Johnson scored a game-high 20 points. Xavier Works tossed in nine and Bryson Nance eight.
Tyler Stephens cleared seven boards to lead the Red Devils.
Blake Owens’ nine points topped Sardis’ attack.
“We played hard for four quarters, which I was so pleased with,” Fyffe head coach Neal Thrash said.
On Nov. 24, Class 6A Fort Payne handed the 3A Red Devils a 65-44 loss in the Liberty Bank Thanksgiving Shootout.
Fort Payne was in front 15-8, 35-23 and 52-35 at the quarter breaks.
“It was a tough game for us physically and mentally,” Thrash said.
“Fort Payne kicked our butts on both ends of the floor. Coach [Michael] Banks’ kids were focused and ready to play.”
Fyffe’s leaders were Johnson with 14 points and five boards, and Tate Goolesby with 12 points and 11 rebounds.
Fort Payne’s Lane White poured in a game-best 22 points. Bryson Richey scored 12.
The Red Devils return to action Dec. 8 when they host Sylvania in their Class 3A, 14 opener.
Fyffe hosts archrival Plainview in an Area 14 contest Dec. 11.
