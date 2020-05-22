If you’re an Asbury basketball fan and you saw the minutes of the May 14 Marshall County Board of Education meeting, you might have had a fright.
It included the board accepting the resignation and retirement of both varsity boys basketball coach Johnny Pelham and varsity girls basketball coach Jimmy Jones.
Both are senior coaches in the Marshall County coaching community, so the thought of losing both at one time would be a devastating blow to the Rams program.
Not to worry. The coaches will still be around. They’re expected to retire, but come back to the school as contract teachers and coaches.
Jones has 36 years of coaching experience and Pelham has 31. Pelham is the only coach in AHS varsity boys history. The program completed its 15th season under his leadership in 2019-20.
“Nothing will change in regards to the coaching,” Pelham said.
Asbury has reached the Northeast Regional Tournament three times during Pelham’s tenure.
Jones coached the DAR varsity girls from 1999-2016 before transferring to Asbury to take over its program. He guided DAR to nine regional final appearances and five trips to the AHSAA State Final Four.
In Jones’ initial season at Asbury, the Rams beat DAR 55-43 in the quarterfinals to earn their first Marshall County Tournament victory.
The Rams are reclassifying to 3A for the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons.
