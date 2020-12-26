When making the jump to 7A basketball, there are few things that can prepare you for the challenges that await as the competition gets tougher, and deeper in regional play. But for the Albertville boy’s basketball team, the best weapon in their arsenal as they get ready to enter the holidays and their first season of 7A regional play might just be their wealth of experience on the court.
The Aggies returned a whopping eight seniors off last season’s team that started 11-0 and finished the year 24-6. That experience has helped both on and off the court in what has been a very weird, unpredictable season so far, but the Aggies have topped last season’s start and sit at 12-0 following convincing wins over rival Guntersville, Boaz, and then Etowah County over the past week.
The eight seniors on this year’s team are: Chi Jordan, Ben Allen, Jyhno Charles, Caydin Blunt, Trever Coppins, Colin Paschal, Trinity Bell, and Zion Davis, with Bell, Jordan, and Allen being the leading contributors among that group so far this season.
“We got off to a good start last year as well,” Aggies coach Patrick Harding said of his group and their experience. “It’s a large part of our success, the fact that Trinity, Chi, Ben, and others all played significant minutes last year, it’s been paramount to our success. They’ve been in big games and play in big moments and developed that chemistry over the years.
That group has given the Aggies the best of both worlds on each end of the court, with the 6-foot-7 Bell patrolling the paint, freeing up space for, Jorden, Allen and others to setup shop on the 3-point line, or to find space for drives to the basket with their speed.
That chemistry has led to a dominant effort on both ends of the floor so far, with the Aggies averaging over 64 points per game on offense, including a season-high 80 on Monday night against Etowah. The Aggies have topped the 70-point mark four times following Monday’s win, and have been held below 55 just once this season. On the defensive end, the Aggies are holding opponents to just 42 points per game, including five opponents who have scored 40 or less for an average margin of victory of 22 points so far. And most of the games so far haven’t been close, with 10 of their 12 wins having come by double-digits, and only one of those games, a three-point win over Decatur Heritage Christian Academy, that came down to the final moments.
Despite the dominant start, Harding still sees room for improvement as his squad prepares for the upcoming tournament in Rainsville, and heads into their first season of 7A Regional play.
“We have several areas that we need to get better in,” Harding said. “We talk a lot about trying to improve every day and not really playing against other teams or the scoreboard, but every possession we’re trying to win, there’s so many things we can improve on. Defensively we had some breakdowns away from the ball, offensively we want to be better organized in transition and spacing. And that’s what we’ll be working on over the break as we get ready for area play.”
The challenge of starting 7A play comes with additional challenges this year according to Harding. In addition to it being a step up for the entire Aggies program, COVID and the attendance restrictions across high school sporting events has made it difficult for Harding and his staff to get out and see other teams that they will face later in the season.
As for how far Harding thinks this team can go, that remains a question, but says that the team was looking forward to this year because of their skill and experience.
“I think we can be really good,” Harding said. “But from experience, that’s all relative to who you’re playing as well. I think we have a chance to advance far, we’ve been pointing to this year because we have so many seniors in this group, but we have to keep working and focus on getting better and not look too far ahead.”
The Aggies will look to continue their perfect start to the season in the upcoming Rainsville Tournament that starts Monday, with games scheduled against Darlington, Oxford, and Buckhorn, with 7A Region 4 play set to start on January 8 at home against Sparkman.
