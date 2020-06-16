The Guntersville division of North Alabama Youth Football needs players ages 8 and 9 to play this year.
Guntersville will conduct registration Saturday, June 20 at The Venue by Crawmama’s from 9-11 a.m. Players must provide a copy of their birth certificate. There is no registration fee.
Contact Jeff Baucom at 256-302-6475 for more information.
NAYF teams can start practicing July 15. Fall jamborees are scheduled for Aug. 20.
Log onto nayf.teampages.com for more information.
