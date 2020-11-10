Mickey “The Hammer” Henry, owner of 431 Sports Arena in Boaz, wants pro wrestling fans to know Saturday is Ladies Night.
The doors open at 6:30 with bell time at 8:30. Children can play in the ring before the show starts.
One of the 10 matches on Saturday night’s card is an American Championship Wrestling world title match between television star Mississippi Queen and Jennifer Justice.
It’s Mississippi Queen’s first time to wrestle at 431 Sports Arena.
Another highlight of the card is an NWA world title match between television star Mike Jackson and Mr. Love. Also on the card is a men’s tag team match.
Saturday is student night, with tickets $5 each. Tickets are only $1 for students ages 11-and-under. There is no admission cost for children ages 6-and-under.
Tickets are $6 for adults. Ringside reserved seats are $7.
“This is fun for the whole family,” Henry said. “I don’t allow vulgarity.”
Call Henry at 256-515-3108 for ticket information or more details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.