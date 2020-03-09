The Boaz varsity baseball team beat archrival Albertville 11-7 on Friday at Pirate Park.
Jackson Sarratt powered the Pirates’ 13-hit attack by going 3-for-3. McKane Holland batted 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, and Andrew Burns went 2-for-4 with a double and one RBI.
Easton Hardin ended the night 2-for-4 with two RBIs, and Mason Alexander was 2-for-4 with an RBI.
Logan Walls batted 1-for-4 with an RBI, and Alex Hutchens finished 1-for-5 with a double. Andrew Nuss collected an RBI for the Pirates.
Hardin started and earned the win for the Pirates. He worked five innings and gave up eight hits, seven runs and four walks while striking out six.
Burns threw the final two innings in relief. He yielded no hits and no walks while striking out two.
Buckhorn 6, Boaz 1: The Pirates fell to the Class 6A Bucks on Saturday at New Market.
Nuss batted 1-for-2 while Holland, Burns and Cade Whorton all closed 1-for-3 for the Pirates. Burns doubled and drove in Boaz’s run.
Austin Phillips started and went two innings on the mound for BHS. He surrendered seven hits and five runs but no walks. He fanned three.
Lucas Zatarain had a four-inning relief stint for Boaz. He yielded three hits, one run and one walk. He struck out four.
Boaz 6, Brooks 0: The Pirates defeated defending Class 4A state champion Brooks on Saturday at New Market behind a superb pitching effort from Braden Estes, who tossed a complete game shutout.
Estes limited Brooks to three hits and two walks. He struck out four.
Hardin batted 3-for-3 to lead the Pirates at the plate. Burns closed 2-for-3.
Walls went 1-for-3 with an RBI, and Holland was 1-for-4 with a double and two RBIs. Nuss finished 1-for-4 with one RBI, and Sarratt ended the day 1-for-4.
Albertville 9, Boaz 8: The host Aggies outscored the Pirates on March 5.
Holland batted 2-for-4 with a double and a three-run homer, and Burns closed 2-for-4 with a triple, a homer and two RBIs.
Alex Hutchens was 2-for-4 with one RBI, and Hardin finished 2-for-4.
Walls and Estes both batted 1-for-3, and Nuss went 1-for-4 with a double.
