Class 5A, No. 10 Boaz extended its winning streak to 11 matches by earning the Area 13 volleyball tournament championship Wednesday night at Pirate Gymnasium.
It’s the second area title in the last three years for the Lady Pirates, who improved their record to 51-13. The 51 wins are a single-season record for their program.
Boaz plays host to Lincoln on Saturday afternoon at 4 in the subregional playoffs. The winner advances to the North Regional on Oct. 22 at Huntsville’s Von Braun Center.
The Lady Pirates opened the Area 13 tournament by sweeping Douglas 3-0 in the semifinals. Sardis knocked off defending champion Crossville in the other semifinal match.
Boaz downed Sardis 25-12, 25-18, 25-18 in the finals.
The Lady Pirates’ statistical leaders for the tourney were:
Lydia Hitchcock, 58 assists and 10 aces
Camille Ford, 22 kills, five blocks and seven aces
Maleah Collins, 11 digs
Jess Bobo, 12 kills and four blocks
Jazira Roberts, seven digs
Emma Smith, 13 kills and 10 digs
Amylia Langley, eight kills and nine digs
Abby Talton, 10 kills
Hitchcock won tournament most valuable player honors. Boaz’s Ford, Collins and Bobo joined her on the all-tournament squad.
“Having great leaders is key to winning any championship and having a successful season,” BHS head coach Lindsay Sullivan said. “The seniors are putting in the work, and everyone has bought in.
“We have peaked at an excellent time, maybe even for a second time this season. Having won 51 matches out of 64, and winning three tournaments (Lincoln, Glencoe and area) is a feat in itself, and we are not finished.
“I think every player on the team deserved to make the all-tournament team. All of them did their job on the court.
“Our goals for this season have been met, except for an appearance in the state tournament in Birmingham.”
