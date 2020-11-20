SARDIS CITY — The Geraldine varsity boys basketball team built a huge halftime advantage and coasted to a 79-50 win over Sardis on Thursday night.
The Bulldogs (2-0) led 20-7 after a quarter and stretched it to 48-17 at intermission. Their cushion was 70-40 at the final rest stop.
“I thought our defensive pressure was really effective, especially early in the game,” Geraldine head coach Jeremy Smith said. “It led to several easy transition scores for us.
“I was proud of the effort we came out with, but we’ve got to be able to have that same focus for four quarters.”
Kaejuan Hatley racked up 19 points, seven rebounds and three steals for the Bulldogs. Colt Lusher contributed 11 points, four rebounds, three steals and three assists.
Griffin Knight added 10 points, seven rebounds and two steals for Geraldine.
Brody Lowe’s 10 points paced Sardis (1-2).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.