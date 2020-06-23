Boaz Youth Football still needs ages 10-12 to play in 2020. If the registration fee is an issue, the league has sponsors ready to help.
To register a player, email boazyouthfootall@hotmail.com.
Boaz Youth Football is a division of the North Alabama Youth Football and Cheerleading League.
Preseason practice kicks off July 20.
