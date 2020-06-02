MONTGOMERY — The North-South boys and girls soccer All-Star teams selected for the recently canceled 2020 AHSAA North-South All-Star Sports Week were announced May 22 by Jamie Lee, director of the Alabama High School Athletic Directors and Coaches Association.
Emma Colvin, of Albertville, who is verbally committed to Houston, made the North girls roster. She’s played varsity soccer for the Aggies and coach Julie Smith since middle school.
Anthony Lucas, of Crossville, made the North boys roster. Michael Davis coaches him at CHS.
The teams comprised of 2021 rising seniors were chosen by a special coaches committee from nominations received from AHSAA member school coaches.
“We think this is a tremendous group representing many of the best boys and girls soccer players in the AHSAA,” Lee said. “We are proud to announce these teams, even though we are disappointed the All-Star competition set for the All-Star Sports Week this summer has been canceled.
“Each player will be receiving certificates from the AHSADCA for their selection to these prestigious squads.”
The games were canceled in May due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
