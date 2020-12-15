The Boaz varsity boys basketball team improved its record to 4-2 on the season with a pair of road wins last weekend.
Pirates 74, Hayden 71: Chadan Hamilton torched the nets for 28 points, including 14 in the second quarter, to power Boaz’s attack Dec. 11. He finished with three 3-pointers and hit 7-of-8 free throws.
RJ Hampton scored 15 and Gael Vazquez 12 for the Pirates, who led 23-18, 45-38 and 57-50 at the quarter breaks.
Hayden Peek contributed seven points, Carson Jones five, Judd Ferguson four and Keaton Kennedy three for the Pirates.
Pirates 76, DAR 62: On Dec. 12, Boaz capitalized on a strong finish to defeat its Marshall County rival at the Burkey Center.
The Pirates were in front 15-13 after a quarter but trailed 30-27 at the half. They pulled in front 50-47 at the final break and outscored the Patriots 26-15 in the fourth period.
Vazquez poured in 10 of his game-high 26 points in the final quarter. Hamilton netted 19, Peek 17 and Kennedy 10. Peek buried five 3-pointers.
Ferguson and Hampton both scored two.
DAR’s leading scorers were Nick Hardin with 19 and Major Walker with 17.
In November, the Pirates opened the season by beating Asbury 69-57. They whipped DAR 60-27 in their second game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.