Behind a pair of players in double figures and a swarming defensive effort for three quarters, Geraldine held off a Hokes Bluff comeback attempt to pick up a 42-40 road win in girls basketball action Tuesday night.
The Bulldogs built a 37-28 lead after three quarters, but were held to five points in the final frame, as host Hokes Bluff rallied but came up short.
Gracey Johnson led the way for Geraldine, netting a team-high 13 points in the win, while Oaklie Johnson netted 11.
Hokes Bluff were paced by Kileigh Blackwell who scored a game-high 15 points in defeat, with Chloe Rule adding 10.
