ASBURY — The Asbury High School Rams were dealt their second loss of the season in as many games by the Whitesburg Christian Academy Warriors on Thursday night, as they failed to make it even once into the end zone, ending the game 28-0.
Like many other schools in the area, Asbury moved their home game from Friday night to Thursday due to potential bad weather. While they may have avoided a storm, the Rams still got blown away despite a few close calls inside Warrior territory.
Asbury started off strong by receiving the ball on their 25-yard line and running down to the 45, courtesy of running back Dante Broussard. The Rams’ offense traded penalties with the Warriors until they were forced to punt from the other 45-yard line with half the first quarter gone.
On the third down of Whitesburg’s first drive, Ryan Turner caught a 10-yard pass from quarterback Jordan Harper and ran nearly 75 yards into the end zone. With the extra point, the Warriors led 7-0 with 4:30 left in the first quarter.
Issues with blocking on Asbury’s offensive line that would plague them the entire night quickly became apparent on their second drive attempt, which lasted all of a minute before they were forced to punt.
Harper carried the ball for two first downs before diving into the end zone scoring Whitesburg’s second touchdown of the night in as many possessions, making it 14-0 with 29 seconds left in quarter one.
Asbury started the second quarter with second-and-15 on their own 37-yard line. Quarterback Austin Bloodworth carried the ball on the next play for 36 yards well into Warrior territory. Bloodworth ran for double digits two more times before the Rams were stopped at the 13-yard line by an incomplete pass on fourth-and-10.
Whitesburg responded by advancing the ball for three first downs before they were forced to punt for their first time and only of the night after Turner was tackled in the backfield more than 18 yards behind the line of scrimmage.
Asbury’s Bloodworth got sacked for a major loss on the next drive, but the Rams were saved by the halftime buzzer, going into the locker room with the score remaining 14-0.
The Warriors received the ball at the start of the second half. Harper scrambled from his own 37-yard line to Asbury’s 45 but was called back due to a blocking in the back penalty on Whitesburg.
A few plays later, Asbury was flagged for pass interference, which advanced the ball for the Warriors from near midfield to the 35-yard line. They earned three more first downs before scoring their third touchdown off a 15-yard-pass to Benjamin Cox.
Whitesburg scored its fourth and final touchdown of the night after Asbury went another three-and-out. Harper made another 15-yard pass to Cox, who ran it into the end zone from Asbury’s 30-yard line.
Asbury was able to convert a fourth down on their next drive, but continued to struggle in the backfield.
Perhaps their best play of the night came when Charlie Minton made an interception at the halfline. He broke a few tackles before being brought down at the 39-yard line. Unfortunately for the Rams, they could not capitalize on the turnover and gave the ball back on downs at the start of the fourth quarter.
Whiteburg had a failed field goal attempt by Brennan Paulus, and Asbury got one more drive attempt before turning it back over to the Warriors, who ran out the clock.
“We got beat on the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball,” Asbury head coach Chris Williams said. “I thought we fought, but we just couldn’t get anything going offensively.”
Williams said his team gave up too many plays on third downs that could have been converted or ran in for a touchdown.
“A couple of those were touchdowns,” he said. “To get beat 28 to nothing and you give up two touchdowns on third and long, it’s just really hard to do anything with that… We just got to keep grinding and get better.”
