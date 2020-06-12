The Boaz Parks and Recreation Department’s next phase of reopening facilities and resuming activities starts Monday. The list includes:
» Rec league games will begin.
» The Boaz Recreation Center’s gym will open to the public for free play.
» The Boaz Recreation Center’s pool will open for public swim, swim team and swim lessons.
Visit the Boaz Barracudas’ Facebook page for more information about the swim team.
» The Old Mill Park playground and splash pad will open.
» Pool party rentals will be available.
» Old Mill Park pavilion rentals will be available.
» The outdoor basketball courts beside the Boaz Public Library will open to the public.
» The Boaz Nature Park will be available to rent for events and soccer play.
On June 20, travel tournaments will begin.
“We appreciate the community’s patience as we navigate the safest way to reopen to the public,” Boaz Parks and Recreation Director Sonja Hard said.
“All facilities will adhere to guidelines, which may involve social distancing, 50% occupancy and limited access.”
Contact the Boaz Recreation Center at 256-593-7862 for more information.
Youth flag football
Registration for Boaz youth flag football is June 15-July 15. It’s open to boys and girls ages 5-12 as of Aug. 1
Fee is $75 per player and includes an NFL jersey. Players can register at boaz.recdesk.com.
Youth soccer
Sign-ups for Boaz youth soccer are June 15-July 15, and they’re open to boys and girls ages 4-12 as of Aug. 1.
Fee is $75 per player and includes a uniform. Players can register at boaz.recdesk.com.
Youth volleyball
Registration for Boaz youth volleyball is set for June 15-July 15, and it’s open to girls in grades 3-7.
Fee is $75 per player and includes a jersey. Players can sign up at the Boaz Recreation Center or boaz.recdesk.com.
