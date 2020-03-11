THURSDAY, MARCH 12

BASEBALL

Asbury vs. Douglas at DAR, 2 p.m., Marshall County Tournament

West End at Coosa Christian, 3 p.m.

Arab at Albertville, 4:30 p.m.

Boaz at Guntersville, 4:30 p.m.

Fyffe at Crossville, 4:30 p.m.

Geraldine at Sylvania, 4:30 p.m.

Sardis at Westbrook Christian, 4:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Albertville at Boaz, 4:30 p.m.

Douglas at Crossville, 4:30 p.m.

Fyffe at Collinsville, 4:30 p.m.

Sylvania at Geraldine, 4:30 p.m.

FRIDAY, MARCH 13

SOFTBALL

Crossville at Fyffe, 4:30 p.m.

Gaston at West End, 5 p.m.

Albertville at Cherokee County Invitational

Douglas at DAR Invitational

Geraldine at DAR Invitational

Sardis at Lady Wildcat Classic, Oxford

Editor’s note: Game dates and times are subject to change due to weather or other reasons without notice being furnished to The Reporter.

