THURSDAY, MARCH 12
BASEBALL
Asbury vs. Douglas at DAR, 2 p.m., Marshall County Tournament
West End at Coosa Christian, 3 p.m.
Arab at Albertville, 4:30 p.m.
Boaz at Guntersville, 4:30 p.m.
Fyffe at Crossville, 4:30 p.m.
Geraldine at Sylvania, 4:30 p.m.
Sardis at Westbrook Christian, 4:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Albertville at Boaz, 4:30 p.m.
Douglas at Crossville, 4:30 p.m.
Fyffe at Collinsville, 4:30 p.m.
Sylvania at Geraldine, 4:30 p.m.
FRIDAY, MARCH 13
SOFTBALL
Crossville at Fyffe, 4:30 p.m.
Gaston at West End, 5 p.m.
Albertville at Cherokee County Invitational
Douglas at DAR Invitational
Geraldine at DAR Invitational
Sardis at Lady Wildcat Classic, Oxford
Editor’s note: Game dates and times are subject to change due to weather or other reasons without notice being furnished to The Reporter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.