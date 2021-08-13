GUNTERSVILLE — After setting the school record for points a year ago, the Guntersville Wildcats offense appeared to be in mid-season form in Thursday night’s jamboree against 6A Fort Payne.
The Wildcats scored on four big plays, two on the ground, two through the air, during the varsity session, racking up nearly 400 yards of total offense in their time on the field on the way to a 28-3 win.
For head coach Lance Reese, he said the team made big strides from last week’s intersquad scrimmage to Thursday night’s jamboree, particularly on the offensive line where the team is breaking in three new starters.
“I thought they played physical football which is what we’re looking for,” Reese said of the unit. “We were able to establish the run early and then they did a good job pass blocking, we missed a couple blitz pickups but that’s to be expected in an early game, but overall, they showed improvement from last week to this week and if they keep doing that, I think we’re going to have a good offensive line.”
That group helped open big holes for running backs Logan Pate and Antonio Spurgeon, who combined for 234 yards on just 14 carries.
Pate opened the scoring for the Wildcats with a long scamper for a quick 7-0 lead on his way to 129 yards for the game, while Spurgeon bookended the scoring for the Wildcats with a 70-yard score on his way to 105 yards on just four carries.
While the running game was using big plays to find the end zone, the passing game was also strong, with junior quarterback Cole McCarty getting in synch with the receiver duo of Brandon Fussell and Cooper Davidson. Fussell and Davidson each caught three passes in the limited action, with each going for a long score, Fussell going in from 42-yards out, and Davidson from 32-yards out, while McCarty finished his limited action going 7 of 12 for 126 yards in addition to the pair of scores, while adding 19 yards on the ground.
While the offense was racking up the yards and point, the defense swarmed, with Reese pleased by what he saw out of his linebackers, another unit that is trying to get a number of starters up to speed before next week’s opening game against 4A power Handley.
“We’ve got several new linebackers on defense and I thought they did a good job of recognizing formations and getting us lined up correctly,” Reese said. “Special teams, we were able to get 11 guys on all special teams which is always a concern in a game like this, but we still have a number of areas that we still need to identify, we’ll go to work and try to improve this next week in preparation for that big Handley game.”
One of those areas that Reese said needs addressing this coming week will be that of special teams, noting that during the JV’s time in the second half, he saw a number of players who gave strong effort, and could get their shot at contributing on the varsity on the special team’s unit. Reese said the special teams concerns, which he has hammered home throughout the summer and fall, is also a product of simply not having many opportunities to practice those situations live, but was pleased with the players who stepped up in their limited opportunity to show that they could be an asset to the varsitiy squad.
“Special teams in all areas, that was really our first live action against an opponent and some of that is going to be personnel changes,” Reese said of those units. “We filmed the JV as well and saw some guys that played well on defense and we’re going to try and get them on varsity special teams, and that’s something you look for in a game like this. Any time you can get a starter on special teams, it’s a positive, and we feel some of those JV guys played well enough in the second half to get a shot on special teams and going with the varsity.
“I always tell the players, there’s no such thing as too many good football players. If we feel you’re one of the better guys we’re going to find a way to get you on the field, we’re very happy with the players effort in the second half, and some of them, it gives you more confidence to know that if they have to go in in a backup role they can do the job and contribute on special teams.”
With the Wildcats’ jamboree out of the way, they will now await the film from Handley’s jamboree that was played on Friday night, with the coaches reviewing the tape Saturday, before doing the unconventional thing of bringing the players in on Sunday to watch the film. Reese noted that the players coming in on Sunday is something the team almost never does, but with the game against Handley scheduled for Thursday in Montgomery as part of the Kickoff Classic in the Cramton Bowl, Sunday was their best opportunity to make up a day during the short week.
In addition to the Sunday film session, the team will practice on Tuesday night with Reese coming back from Montgomery where he will participate in Tuesday morning’s press conference ahead of the game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.