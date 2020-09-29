WALNUT GROVE — The West End football team celebrated its 2020 homecoming by whipping Appalachian 41-16 on Sept. 25.
Making his second start at quarterback, freshman Marty Wooten rushed for two touchdowns and threw for another to power the Patriots’ offense.
Isaiah Roberson ran for two touchdowns for the Patriots (4-2), while Malachi Whisenant rushed for one. Jacob Camacho caught a touchdown pass.
Defensively, Hunter Tucker collected 14 tackles, including six for a loss, and a forced fumble. Ashton Self made 13 tackles, including three for a loss.
Trevor Willett contributed 10 tackles, three sacks and a forced fumble, and Roberson had nine tackles.
Whisenant posted eight tackles, two sacks and a fumble recovery. Dakota McKay recovered a fumble for the Patriots.
West End resumes Class 2A, Region 6 play Friday night at Westbrook Christian. The Region 6 standings are:
Westbrook, 5-0 overall, 3-0 region
Spring Garden, 4-1, 3-0
Cleveland, 4-1, 2-1
Southeastern, 4-1, 2-1
West End, 4-2, 1-2
Sand Rock, 2-3, 1-2
Locust Fork, 2-3, 0-3
Gaston, 1-5, 0-3
