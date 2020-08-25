GERALDINE — The Geraldine varsity volleyball team opened its 2020 season with a hard-fought 25-22, 26-24, 25-18 loss to Danville at Nix Gymnasium.
“Just like I told my girls, we don’t lose, we learn,” Geraldine head coach Renee Bearden said. “This bunch is a gritty bunch that has history together, as far as they have been playing different sports together since they were kids.
“I’m excited about what the season can pull out of them. Losing the seniors we had last year, these girls knew we had big shoes to fill. They don’t like to lose and will make adjustments in the long term.”
Leaders for the Bulldogs were:
Lilly Rowell, one ace, 12 kills, seven digs and three blocks; JJ Dismuke, two kills, 10 digs and three blocks; Lydia West, four kills, two digs and nine blocks; Zoey Faulkner, 18 assists, five digs and one block; Alexis Powell, one dig and three blocks; Chloe Murdock, one ace and 10 digs; and Tinsley Satterfield, eight digs
