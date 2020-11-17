ASBURY — The Boaz varsity girls basketball team whipped Asbury 62-39 on Nov. 13 in its 2020-21 season opener.
Lilly Beth Morrison sank three 3-pointers and paced Boaz with 14 points. Emma Smith converted 5-of-6 free throws and scored 12.
Maleah Collins netted nine, Amylia Langley eight, Savannah Wood seven, Osalyn Minor six, Mattie Ann Burnett three, Barbara Jackson two and Lily Lackey one.
Boaz had a 23-point third quarter, highlighted by 3s from Morrison (two), Smith, Burnett and Langley.
Morrison and Langley each handed out four assists. Wood made five steals and Lackey four.
