FYFFE — More than eight months after wrapping up their third-straight state championship, Fyffe was back on the field Thursday night in its final tune-up before the fall season officially begins next week, breaking in nine new starters on both sides of the ball against 2A Mars Hill Bible in a matchup of a pair of preseason No. 1 ranked teams.
After a slow start and an early deficit, the Red Devils used two running scores from new quarterback Kyle Dukes, as well as a pair of defensive touchdowns to top the visiting Panthers by a final of 40-21, with Fyffe head coach Paul Benefield pleased in some areas, but noting a lot of work still needs to be done. For Benefield, the chance to knock off the early rust is one he hopes pays off next week in terms of the conditioning that will be needed when the season starts for real next Friday against Isabella on the road.
“Some good, some bad,” Benefield said of his team’s performance. “Hopefully that helps us conditioning-wise to play a real game next week. That third quarter, everybody was a little tired coming out of the half, but I think it helped both teams to improve, I know it did us, but we have lots of things to work on.”
In all, both team’s starters played into the third quarter, with the Fyffe starters posting a 27-21 lead before the reserves for both teams came on.
On the game’s opening series, the Devils forced and recovered a fumble, one of three on the night, and quickly turned it into points with Hunter Machen going around the left side for a 20-yard score and a quick 6-0 lead for Fyffe.
But from there, Mar Hill showcased its passing ability, getting scores on its next two possessions, including a 74-yard strike where a receiver was behind the Fyffe defense, an area Benefield said has been a concern heading into the season. The Panthers later added another big play over the top that led to another touchdown.
“That’s what we’ve been worried about all year, we stood there and watched them go by,” Benefield said of the pass defense concerns. “That’s the way we’ve been in practice, and so we played like we practiced. That boy had more speed than we do, and you have to get smarter eventually to go make a play on the ball, but that’s what we have, they’re going to have to play and get better.”
Despite the struggles in the passing game, Benefield thought the team as a whole tackled well in addition to forcing and recovering three fumbles, with Will Stephens and Tucker Woods each recording sacks in the first half.
After falling behind 14-6, the rest of the first half turned into the Kyle Dukes show, with Dukes rushing in from a yard out to knot the game 14-14, then found himself in the right place at the right time as a strip sack bounced right into his hands around midfield, allowing him to race untouched into the end zone for a 20-14 lead the Devils would no relinquish. Dukes continued his strong end to the first half by leading a two-minute offense down the field and into the end zone from a yard out as the first half buzzer sounded for a 27-14 lead.
Mars Hill’s starters added another score in the third quarter to cut the lead to 27-21 before the reserves for both sides came on, where Fyffe got a glimpse of the future with a pair of young players making big plays.
Eighth grader Aubrey Baker showcased speed from the quarterback spot, going on a number of solid runs, then hit Brayden Williams for a 22-yard touchdown pass to make it 33-21.
Then Baker and Williams made big plays on defense, with Baker scooping up a loose ball of his own around midfield and weaving his way through the chasing Panthers for the game’s final touchdown, while Williams added a pair of defended passes.
Overall though, Benefield said that depth remains a concern on his team of around 30 players.
“We just aren’t going to have a lot of depth this year,” Benefield said. “We’ll play 13-14 people, but Aubrey Baker made a lot of tackles and ran well, he’s an eighth grader and it’s a little different game, but he’s going to be a good one.”
With the preseason in the rearview, the Red Devils will now gear up for a long road trip down to Isabella, who went 13-2 a season ago, four of those wins coming via forfeit, but whom Fyffe topped in last season’s opening game in Fyffe, 48-0.
