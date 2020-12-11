FYFFE — Fyffe sprinted to an 18-2 advantage at the first-quarter break and never looked back in rolling to a 63-32 triumph over Sylvania.
The Class 3A, Area 14 varsity boys basketball matchup took place Tuesday night at Mike Cochran Gymnasium.
The Red Devils led 37-18 and 55-26 at the other rest stops.z
“We played a very solid basketball game,” Fyffe head coach Neal Thrash said. “It was an area win, which is very important. The leaders on our team made sure we were focused and not looking ahead.”
Fyffe (5-1, 2-0) hosted archrival and area opponent Plainview on Friday night.
Micah Johnson and Xavier Works both scored 17 points for the Red Devils. Johnson also grabbed six rebounds.
Tate Goolesby totaled 14 points and nine boards, and Parker Godwin finished with five points and eight rebounds.
Logan McCullough’s 13 points topped Sylvania.
