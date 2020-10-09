SARDIS CITY — West Point spoiled the Sardis Lions’ 2020 homecoming football game by rolling to a 43-7 win Thursday night at Sardis Stadium.
The Class 5A, Region 7 contest marked the first meeting between the programs. West Point improved to 2-5, 2-2 while Sardis slipped to 0-7, 0-4. The Lions are 0-7 for the first time since 2000.
Sardis scored the game’s first touchdown. Brody Samples converted a fourth-down by completing a pass to Carson Grant. The play set up Samples’ 3-yard scoring pass to Peyton Wehrwein. The extra point made it 7-0 with 7:15 left in the opening quarter.
West Point tied it 7-7 on a 13-yard run by quarterback Will Cochran. On the first play of the second period, the Warriors grabbed the lead with a trick play —a 47-yard halfback TD pass from Kobe Bowers to Cochran.
Cochran’s 32-yard scoring pass to Bowers extended the Warriors’ margin to 22-7 with time expiring in the second quarter.
West Point put the game away by scoring a trio of third-quarter touchdowns, including TD throws of 35 and 7 yards from Cochran to Jacob Dye. The Warriors led 43-7 at the break.
Logan Edwards and Chris Compton each recovered a fumble for Sardis. Wehrwein contributed an interception.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.