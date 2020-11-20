The Boaz varsity girls basketball team improved to 2-0 on the season by dunking DAR 57-36 on Tuesday night at Pirate Gymnasium in their 2020-21 home opener.
The Lady Pirates saw leads of 11-5, 27-15 and 34-30 at the quarter breaks. They pulled away by outscoring DAR 23-6 in the fourth period.
Lily Lackey and Amylia Langley both scored six points in the final quarter for Boaz.
Langley converted 5-of-5 free throws and finished with a game-high 15 points. Savannah Wood scored 12 of her 14 points in the first half.
Lilly Beth Morrison tossed in nine, Osalyn Minor eight, Lackey six and Emma Smith five.
Langley terrorized DAR’s offense by making 10 steals. Morrison collected seven steals.
Smith grabbed 10 rebounds while Wood cleared nine.
DAR’s top scorers were Tori Nickell with nine and Kate Bolin with eight.
Boaz will host Oneonta on Nov. 24 and Southide on Nov. 25.
