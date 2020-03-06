The Geraldine fourth-grade boys No. 1 team defeated the Plainview fourth-grade boys No. 1 team 39-23 on Feb. 1 in the DeKalb County finals at Plainview High School.
Geraldine went 11-0 for the year, and it marked the second consecutive championship for several of the players.
The team averaged giving up only 10 points per game while scoring an average of 36.
“We are super proud of the effort that these guys put into this season,” Geraldine coach Jeremy Smith said.
“They did a great job of listening and responding to our coaching. We really stressed fundamentals at every practice.
“I thought the strength of this team was our defense and unselfishness. The boys are super competitive but didn’t care who got the credit as long as we won.”
Smith is also Geraldine’s varsity girls basketball coach.
