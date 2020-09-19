 GLENCOE — The Class 3A, No. 4 Geraldine Bulldogs swept a varsity volleyball tri-match Thursday, beating Glencoe 25-17, 26-22, 20-25, 25-21 and Class 5A Sardis 25-20, 25-18.

The victory over Glencoe came in Class 3A, Area 12 play and earned the Bulldogs the right to host the Area 12 tournament Oct. 17.

Geraldine’s statistical leaders for the Glencoe match were:

Jaden Dismuke, three aces, seven kills, one block and 19 digs

Chloe Murdock, three digs

Zoey Faulkner, 38 assists and five digs

Brooklyn Hall, nine kills, one block, one assist and one dig

Lilly Rowell, 18 kills, one block, one assist and 13 digs

Alexis Powell, one ace, five kills, one block and seven digs

Tinsley Satterfield, three aces and 10 digs

Lydia West, three aces, one block and three digs

The Bulldogs’ leaders against Sardis were:

Dismuke, four aces, two kills, one assist and 11 digs

Faulkner, two kills, 21 assists and seven digs

Hall, six kills and two assists

Rowell, 11 kills and seven digs

Powell, two aces, one kill and 10 digs

Satterfield, four digs

West, five kills, one block and three digs

The Bulldogs travel to Fort Payne on Tuesday, Sept. 22 at 4 p.m. They travel to Albertville to face the Aggies and Oneonta on Thursday, Sept. 24.

