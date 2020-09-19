GLENCOE — The Class 3A, No. 4 Geraldine Bulldogs swept a varsity volleyball tri-match Thursday, beating Glencoe 25-17, 26-22, 20-25, 25-21 and Class 5A Sardis 25-20, 25-18.
The victory over Glencoe came in Class 3A, Area 12 play and earned the Bulldogs the right to host the Area 12 tournament Oct. 17.
Geraldine’s statistical leaders for the Glencoe match were:
Jaden Dismuke, three aces, seven kills, one block and 19 digs
Chloe Murdock, three digs
Zoey Faulkner, 38 assists and five digs
Brooklyn Hall, nine kills, one block, one assist and one dig
Lilly Rowell, 18 kills, one block, one assist and 13 digs
Alexis Powell, one ace, five kills, one block and seven digs
Tinsley Satterfield, three aces and 10 digs
Lydia West, three aces, one block and three digs
The Bulldogs’ leaders against Sardis were:
Dismuke, four aces, two kills, one assist and 11 digs
Faulkner, two kills, 21 assists and seven digs
Hall, six kills and two assists
Rowell, 11 kills and seven digs
Powell, two aces, one kill and 10 digs
Satterfield, four digs
West, five kills, one block and three digs
The Bulldogs travel to Fort Payne on Tuesday, Sept. 22 at 4 p.m. They travel to Albertville to face the Aggies and Oneonta on Thursday, Sept. 24.
