Albertville Aggies volleyball coach Lydia O’Donnell enters her second year at the helm with a few familiar faces and some new ones to start the 2020 season.
Before taking over as varsity coach, O’Donnell coached the Albertville freshmen team for two years. She said the relationships she developed with players then have held tough today.
“Last year, we had a big senior group and I really knew all of them well,” she said. “We had eight seniors last year and this year we have four. Lenslie Richards, Brindlee Denney, Sarah Rutledge and Evie Smart are all seniors this season. They’ve done a great job of leading the way for the younger girls.”
The Aggies started the season Thursday night at Arab against Scottsboro and Arab. Yesterday they traveled to Hoover to take on McGill Toolen and will play two more matches today in the Juanita Boddie Tournament.
“We’ve got a lot of young players who are getting an opportunity to play varsity because of all the departures from last year,” O’Donnell said. “They’ve really done a great job so far this offseason. I’m excited to see this group come together and play in live matches.”
O’Donnell will look to her assistant coaches Andrea Hubbard and Ali Mosses this season for help and advice.
“Andrea has been with me since I started coaching the freshmen team,” she said. “Andrea will also coach the JV and she’s a real asset for us. I’m excited to have Ali coaching the freshmen team. She used to be the varsity coach at Plainview and brings a lot of experience with her.”
The Aggies began practicing in July but had to take a two week break near the end of the month due to a potential COVID exposure. O’Donnell admits the off season has been strange but said her team isn’t alone.
“Yes, it’s been weird, but it’s been weird for everyone this year,” she said. “I’m just so excited to get on the court and start playing. I think this team has a lot of potential and I’m excited to see them compete.”
Below is the complete 2020 Albertville varsity volleyball schedule:
Aug. 25 – at Madison County, vs. Madison County and St. Paul II. JV/Varsity 5:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m.
Aug. 27 – vs. Boaz and Plainview. JV and Varsity 4:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.
Aug. 29 – at Supreme Courts. Varsity only, time TBA
Sept. 1 – at Grissom. 9th, JV and Varsity
Sept. 3 – vs. Guntersville and Buckhorn. JV/Varsity 4:30 p.m./6:30 p.m.
Sept. 5 – Albertville Invitational
Sept. 8 – at Crossville, vs. Crossville and Sardis. JV/Varsity 5:00 p.m./6:00 p.m.
Sept. 15 – vs. Sparkman. JV/Varsity 4:30 p.m./5:30 p.m.
Sept. 17 – at Gadsden City, vs. Gadsden City and Hokes Bluff. JV/Varsity 4:00 p.m./5:00 p.m.
Sept. 22 – at Huntsville. JV/Varsity 4:00 p.m./5:00 p.m.
Sept. 24 – vs. Geraldine and Oneonta. JV/Varsity 4:30 p.m./6:30 p.m.
Sept. 26 – Boaz tournament. Varsity only time TBA
Sept. 29 – Marshall County Tournament, Supreme Courts. JV/Varsity times TBA
Oct. 5 – at Boaz. Varsity only vs. Boaz and Fyffe, 4:00 p.m./5:00 p.m.
Oct. 6 – vs. Bob Jones and Pell City varsity only (Senior Night) 4:00 p.m./5:00 p.m.
