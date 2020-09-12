Boaz, AHS swim teams achieve firsts

Female swimmers from Boaz, Albertville and Buckhorn dive into the pool to start an event in the Sept. 3 meet at the Boaz Recreation Center. The Pirates hosted a meet for the first time, while the Aggies competed in their first-ever meet.

 The Reporter | Daniel Taylor

Thursday, Sept. 3, was a historic day for local swim teams as Albertville High School competed in its first-ever meet against Buckhorn and Boaz High Schools. It was the first time Boaz had hosted competition at home.

The Boaz men’s team and Buckhorn women’s team took first-place overall in their respective categories.

Albertville had three swimmers make sectional times: Jerlyn Henderson, Rebecca Corbitt and Joseph Prickett.

“I was really proud of our swimmers,” Albertville swim coach Reed Jones said.

“For all of them, this was their first time competing in a high school swim meet. I was especially proud of our younger swimmers who for their first meet had to swim a state meet, which is hard to do when you are nervous, but they did really well. Boaz did a great job of hosting the first meet of the year.”

Below are the first-place winners and their times for individual races:

Girls 200-yard medley relay

Boaz-SE with a final time of 2:09.12

Boys 200-yard medley relay

Boaz-SE, 1:51.81

Girls 200-yard free

Boaz-SE, Israel Smart, 2:29.89

Boys 200-yard free

Boaz-SE, Adam Holdbrook, 2:07.51

Girls 200-yard IM

Buckhorn, Mackenzie Kimbrell, 2:35.26

Boys 200-yard IM

Buckhorn, Andrew Blanshan, 2:27.98

Girls 50-yard free

Buckhorn, Devyn Taylor, 27.87

Boys 50-yard free

Buckhorn, Ethan Amos, 24.75

Girls 100-yard fly

Boaz-SE, Lilly B. Morrison, 1:07.91

Boys 100-yard fly

Boaz-SE, Adam Holbrook, 1:00.56

Girls 100-yard free

Albertville, Jerlyn Henderson, 1:08.41

Boys 100-yard free

Albertville, Braden Horton, 47.30

Girls 500-yard free

Boaz-SE, Israel Smart, 6:57.70

Boys 500-yard free

Boaz-SE, Jack Whitmire, 6:04.81

Girls 200-yard relay

Buckhorn, 1:57.21

Boys 200-yard relay

Boaz-SE, 1:41.77

Girls 100-yard back

Buckhorn, Chloe Rowell, 1:16.53

Boys 100-yard back

Boaz-SE, Reese Cobb, 1:04.38

Girls 100-yard breast

Albertville, Rebecca Corbitt, 1:21.57

Boys 100-yard breast

Albertville, Joseph Prickett, 1:12.94

Girls 400-yard relay

Buckhorn, 4:36.73

Boys 400-yard relay

Boaz-SE, 3:55.12

Head coach Dusty Thomas guided the Boaz boys team to the Class 1A-5A state championship during the 2018 season.

In 2019, the BHS boys won the AHSAA North Alabama sectional swimming championship for the third year in a row.

The 2020 sectional is scheduled for Nov. 20-21 in Huntsville. Auburn is hosting State on Dec. 4-5.

