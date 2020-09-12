Thursday, Sept. 3, was a historic day for local swim teams as Albertville High School competed in its first-ever meet against Buckhorn and Boaz High Schools. It was the first time Boaz had hosted competition at home.
The Boaz men’s team and Buckhorn women’s team took first-place overall in their respective categories.
Albertville had three swimmers make sectional times: Jerlyn Henderson, Rebecca Corbitt and Joseph Prickett.
“I was really proud of our swimmers,” Albertville swim coach Reed Jones said.
“For all of them, this was their first time competing in a high school swim meet. I was especially proud of our younger swimmers who for their first meet had to swim a state meet, which is hard to do when you are nervous, but they did really well. Boaz did a great job of hosting the first meet of the year.”
Below are the first-place winners and their times for individual races:
Girls 200-yard medley relay
Boaz-SE with a final time of 2:09.12
Boys 200-yard medley relay
Boaz-SE, 1:51.81
Girls 200-yard free
Boaz-SE, Israel Smart, 2:29.89
Boys 200-yard free
Boaz-SE, Adam Holdbrook, 2:07.51
Girls 200-yard IM
Buckhorn, Mackenzie Kimbrell, 2:35.26
Boys 200-yard IM
Buckhorn, Andrew Blanshan, 2:27.98
Girls 50-yard free
Buckhorn, Devyn Taylor, 27.87
Boys 50-yard free
Buckhorn, Ethan Amos, 24.75
Girls 100-yard fly
Boaz-SE, Lilly B. Morrison, 1:07.91
Boys 100-yard fly
Boaz-SE, Adam Holbrook, 1:00.56
Girls 100-yard free
Albertville, Jerlyn Henderson, 1:08.41
Boys 100-yard free
Albertville, Braden Horton, 47.30
Girls 500-yard free
Boaz-SE, Israel Smart, 6:57.70
Boys 500-yard free
Boaz-SE, Jack Whitmire, 6:04.81
Girls 200-yard relay
Buckhorn, 1:57.21
Boys 200-yard relay
Boaz-SE, 1:41.77
Girls 100-yard back
Buckhorn, Chloe Rowell, 1:16.53
Boys 100-yard back
Boaz-SE, Reese Cobb, 1:04.38
Girls 100-yard breast
Albertville, Rebecca Corbitt, 1:21.57
Boys 100-yard breast
Albertville, Joseph Prickett, 1:12.94
Girls 400-yard relay
Buckhorn, 4:36.73
Boys 400-yard relay
Boaz-SE, 3:55.12
Head coach Dusty Thomas guided the Boaz boys team to the Class 1A-5A state championship during the 2018 season.
In 2019, the BHS boys won the AHSAA North Alabama sectional swimming championship for the third year in a row.
The 2020 sectional is scheduled for Nov. 20-21 in Huntsville. Auburn is hosting State on Dec. 4-5.
