Boaz Parks and Recreation is conducting sign-ups for its fall sports.
Flag football: Registration for youth flag football runs through July 15. It’s open to boys and girls ages 5-12 as of Aug. 1
Fee is $75 per player and includes an NFL jersey. Players can register at boaz.recdesk.com.
Soccer: Sign-ups for youth soccer continue through July 15, and they’re open to boys and girls ages 4-12 as of Aug. 1.
Fee is $75 per player and includes a uniform. Players can register at boaz.recdesk.com.
Volleyball: Registration for youth volleyball ends July 15, and it’s open to girls in grades 3-7.
Fee is $75 per player and includes a jersey. Players can sign up at the Boaz Recreation Center or boaz.recdesk.com.
