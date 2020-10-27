MONTGOMERY — North-South all-star squads for the 62nd AHSAA North-South All-Star Football Game scheduled for Dec. 18 at the University of South Alabama’s Hancock Whitney Stadium were announced by Jamie Lee, director of the Alabama High School Athletic Directors & Coaches Association, on Sunday.
The 25,000-seat stadium opened this season and is the home of the USA Jaguars.
The North roster includes senior offensive lineman Caleb Lyles of Class 3A, No. 1 Fyffe. Lyles is a two-time All-State player whose performance helped the Red Devils earn back-to-back Class 2A state titles in 2018 and 2019.
The 61st North-South Game, scheduled to be played last summer during the AHSAA Summer Conference and All-Star Sports Week, was canceled in July when the conference became a virtual event.
“We are thankful for the city of Mobile, the Mobile Sports Authority and the University of South Alabama for their interest and support of one of our premiere events,” Lee said. “We look forward to partnering with them the next three years.”
The South holds a 31-27-2 edge in the North-South series, which began in 1948. The South won 22-19 in the 2019 game.
The two 37-member squads are comprised of current high school seniors. More than 200 players were nominated by member school coaches.
“We are blessed with a lot of talented football players in the AHSAA,” Lee said. “Our member school coaches did an outstanding job nominating players, and the selection committee has picked two outstanding teams.
“With the game in December, the players will be moving right from their season into the game. This should be a very competitive contest.”
The coaching staffs selected for last July’s All-Star Game will be the staffs for the All-Star Game at Mobile in December. Head coach for the North is Walter Wellborn’s Jeff Smith. South head coach is Earnest Hill of McGill-Toolen High School.
The North coaching staff includes Don Dover, Fultondale; Chris Elmore, Fort Payne; Rod Isaac, Midfield; Heath Lauderdale, Susan Moore; Ryan Lolley, Gordo; Chis Musso, Haleyville; and Andy Lambert, Haleyville, the administrative coach.
The South coaching staff includes Matt Geohagan, Bibb County; Anthony Jones, Notasulga; Josh McClendon, Greenville; and Brian Seymore, Demopolis.
