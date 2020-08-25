WALNUT GROVE — Senior quarterback Eli Pearce rushed 10 yards for the game-winning touchdown with 3:19 left in the fourth quarter, sending West End to a 27-21 triumph over rival Susan Moore on Aug. 21 in the 2020 season opener for both teams.
It was the Patriots’ first win in the rivalry since 2017. They lead the series 23-17.
Ashton Self’s fumble recovery set up Pearce’s decisive score. Thad Pearce’s interception with 2:56 remaining sealed West End’s win.
The Patriots started the game on fire, building a 21-7 advantage in the first quarter.
Eli Pearce ran 5 yards for a touchdown, making it 7-0 with 10:28 to play in the first. Susan Moore tied it 7-7 with a 30-yard TD pass on fourth down at the 5:47 mark.
West End responded with Eli Pearce’s 60-yard scoring strike to his brother, Thad, with 5:25 remaining in the opening quarter. The Pats missed the extra point.
The Patriots’ next score came on Eli Pearce’s 18-yard fourth-down throw to Thad Pearce. They ran a trick play on the conversion, with Jacob Camacho tossing a pass to Eli Pearce for two points, making it 21-7 with 50.7 seconds left.
Susan Moore trimmed it to 21-14 on a 3-yard TD run with 1:40 to go in the second quarter.
The Bulldogs scored the tying touchdown on a 4-yard run with 11:41 remaining in the fourth period.
Eli Pearce closed 7-of-16 passing for 150 yards. He rushed 13 times for 140 yards.
Isaiah Roberson had 11 carries for 50 yards. Thad Pearce caught three passes for 122 yards, and Camacho had three receptions for 33 yards.
Hunter Tucker and Tyler Jones both made 11 tackles.
The Patriots play host to Pleasant Valley on Friday night at 7.
