The Albertville Aggies boys basketball team took advantage of a Guntersville Wildcats team down two starters, to control play on both ends of the court in a 55-40 win Thursday night in Albertville to reach 10-0.
The Aggies received a balanced effort on offense, with five players scoring eight points or more in the win. Elijah Moss led the way with a game-high 18 points on 6 of 8 shooting, Givenchy Dorival added 10, while Chi Jordan added 9 to go with 9 rebounds.
Trinity Bell and Ben Allen each chipped in with 8 points, while Bell pulled down a game-high 10 rebounds, helping the Aggies reach 10-0 for the second consecutive season.
“I thought our kids played really hard,” Albertville coach Patrick Harding said. “Guntersville is a good club, and both teams played really hard. They were down two starters, and that handicapped them a bit on both ends, but I was proud of the fact that we played as well as we did, especially without Trinity being out there as much because of foul trouble.”
The Aggies controlled the offensive paint, outscoring the Wildcats 34-26 near the basket, and connecting on 4 of 11 3-point attempts.
The Wildcats were led by Cooper Davidson’s 12 points and 8 rebounds, while Brandon Fussell netted 11 in the loss. Guntersville was held to just 28-percent shooting from the field, including 1 of 10 on 3-point tries. The Wildcats played without starters Jack Harris and Jerrell Williamson, who were both in Mobile for the North-South All-Star Football Game. The loss drops the Wildcats to 7-2 on the season.
Following a slow start for both teams that saw the Aggies take a 10-6 lead after one quarter, the hosts took control of the game by outscoring the Wildcats 16-5 in the second to take a 26-11 lead into the halftime break. But the Wildcats did not go quietly, outscoring the Aggies 15-12 in the third, and pulling to within eight in the fourth quarter before the Aggies pulled away down the stretch.
The Aggies will look to match last season’s 11-0 start when they host Etowah in a makeup game on Monday night, while the Wildcats will look to rebound when they host Anniston on Monday night, following Friday’s game against Madison County.
