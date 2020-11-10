The 2020 football season ended Nov. 6 for the Boaz Pirates with a 41-14 loss to Leeds in the first round of the Class 5A state playoffs. The Pirates finished 5-6 but made their third straight and 17th overall trip to the playoffs.
Two players left their respective marks on the school record book.
Placekicker Gerardo Baeza closed out his high school career as the school leader in points after touchdowns. Baeza, who began kicking as an eighth grader, made 141-of-149 PATs.
Two of Baeza’s seasons are in the top five all-time in PATs made in a single season.
In 2018, Baeza made 46 (of 47) extra points, which is the most in school history. His 37 (of 40) made in 2020 are the fourth most.
Baeza’s six made field goals are the third most in school history. He had a long of 32 yards, which he kicked twice, in 2017 against Arab and in 2019 against Pisgah.
Running back Kadin Bennefield had a nose for the end zone during his two years, as he scored 38 total touchdowns, which is third most in a career.
Of those 38 touchdowns, 37 were rushing touchdowns, which ranks second on the career list. Bennefield’s 25 rushing touchdowns in 2020 were the second most scored in a single season.
Bennefield scored 232 total points, which also are the third most in school history. In 2020, his 152 points scored were second most in a single season.
In the season-opening win against Hayden, Bennefield rushed for five touchdowns, which tied for the most TDs scored in a single game in BHS history.
